Hoping to improve someone's life, Shepard Service Center sponsors car giveaway

Do you know someone whose life would go from zero to 60 if he or she just had a car? For the fourth year, Shepard Service Center is sponsoring a car giveaway contest to help improve someone’s circumstances. This year’s prize is a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis with 52,000 miles.

“There’s a need for this in the community,” said Judd Shepard III, owner of Shepard Service Center. “The way this world has been going, some people can’t afford the things they need to survive. A car is a stepping stone to improve someone’s place in life.”

Shepard said they received 50 nominations during last year’s contest. This year, nominations will be accepted by email at cargiveaway@shepardservicecenter.com and on the company's Facebook page in private messages by midnight, Dec. 24. Nominations must include a brief description of why the nominee deserves the vehicle. Previous nominees may be re-submitted.

According to Shepard, the vehicle was generously donated by the family of a recently deceased veteran for this specific purpose. The company partnered with Reisterstown NAPA Auto Parts, Your Special Occasion Limousine, and Terry's Tag and Title to award a deserving person with a reliable, inspected and serviced automobile.

“I hate to be the judge because it’s very difficult. I feel that everyone is qualified and I wish we had more cars,” Shepard said.

Instead of judging himself, Shepard entrusts a panel of judges, including Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin, Terry's Tag and Title owner Terry Smack, and Your Special Occasion Limousine owner Jim Fletcher to choose the winner.

“As president of the chamber, I’d love for everyone to donate their gently used cars to Judd so we could give more away,” McMullin said. “If there’s ever been a reason to support local business, you don’t have to look further than Shepard Service Center to see what a heart Judd has for his community.”

When considering applicants, McMullin said he “always tries to look for someone, who, through no fault of their own, has ended up on hard times. I also look for someone who can fund the basic maintenance of the car. After that, it’s whatever letter tugs at the heart the most.”

Smack said she seeks out a “family with serious needs.”

“There are a few very heartbreaking letters and it really makes it difficult to choose,” Smack said. “It’s always nice when it comes from someone else and not from the person in need.”

Fletcher said applicants “don’t have to be great writers but they need to be sincere.”

“We’re just hoping to turn someone’s life around,” Fletcher said.

To enter

