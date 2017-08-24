Westminster teen ready to compete at Maryland State Fair

Caroline Boone may be one of the few teens who asked for sheep shears for her birthday but she’s also one of the 274 Carroll County 4-H exhibitors at this year’s Maryland State Fair. The fair runs through Labor Day at the state fairgrounds in Timonium.

“I’m representing Carroll County one lamb at a time,” said Boone, of Westminster. “I like competing at state fair because there’s a lot more competition. You get to show off what you’ve been working on all year long.”

Caroline, 14, plans to show her female Suffolk-Hampshire cross lamb named Callen.

“She’s one of the sweetest lambs I’ve had,” Caroline said. “She’s really docile.”

To prepare for the fair, Caroline takes Callen for a 1-mile daily walk. She also takes care to monitor what Callen eats, hoping for an ideal weight of 140 pounds.

“They hand select 20 lambs for the livestock sale, so I need to make sure my lamb is a good weight and shows well,” Caroline explained.

Caroline purchased Callen and another lamb from the Schmidt family in Taneytown in February. After the lambs were weaned in April, Caroline raised them on the Lippy Farm in Lineboro. She has raised 10 lambs over her seven years of showing.

Caroline said she joined 4-H to work with livestock but soon learned the program also emphasizes public speaking and community service. She now represents Carroll County as a junior ambassador and on the teen council. She is also a member of the livestock judging team and the Skillathon team. At the annual 4-H banquet, she received the outstanding junior award for involvement and teamwork.

Caroline, who is a member of the Lineboro 4-H Club, said the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair was “good practice” for the state fair. She won reserve champion intermediate showman for sheep, reserve champion intermediate garment for wool, class champion for a succulent terrarium, and champion intermediate in the Shepherd’s Lead Contest.

Caroline’s mother Kim Boone said her daughter has “really flourished in 4-H.”

“She’s been on the county and state public speaking teams and she’s learned to make jam and sew. All these things have helped make her a well-rounded person and given her so many life skills that I wouldn’t have been able to instill in her myself,” Boone said.

Caroline’s mother added that she likes that 4-H requires hard work.

“It’s not just getting participation trophies or tokens for being involved,” Boone said. “She has to do a lot of tedious work with project records so she can show the next year. It definitely instills a work ethic in her.”

Family friend Brittany Lippy, of Lineboro, said Caroline has been “willing to learn how to become more competitive.”

“She is very hard working, very polite and personable but she’s also very teachable,” Lippy said. “I really look forward to watching her show lambs because I know how hard she has worked.”

Family friend Colby Dull, of Westminster, said Caroline is “very committed” to 4-H.

“She’s always willing to learn and she picks up on the little things extremely quick,” Dull said.

Lineboro 4-H Club co-leader Della Leister said Caroline “exemplifies what 4-H means with her leadership, her teamwork, and her service to others.”

“She’s always striving to do better and she’s very well-rounded,” Leister said. “She will go far.”

If you go

What: Maryland State Fair

When: Runs through Monday, September 4

Where: Maryland State Fairghrounds, 2200 York Rd., Timonium

Cost: Adult admission $8, Senior admission (62 & over) $6, Children (6 to 11) $3. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Rides are not included. Parking is not included.

