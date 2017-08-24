Finksburg man arrested after alleged endangerment and property damage

A Finksburg man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly drove through the property of an auto parts company, damaging several vehicles and endangering others while attempting to avoid police.

David Joseph Shamer, 30, of the 3000 block of Old Gamber Road, was charged with seven counts, including second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property. He also was issued several traffic citations. He was being held without bail as of 6 p.m. Thursday after a Thursday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of reckless driving on Buffalo Road near Mount Airy on Tuesday evening. The deputy caught up with the vehicle on Hooper Road, where it crossed the double-yellow line, nearly striking the patrol car before continuing on. The deputy activated the patrol car siren but the car, driven by Shamer, accelerated into the property of A&D Auto Parts Inc., in New Windsor.

The deputy exited the patrol car and told Shamer to park and turn off his car, but Shamer refused and reversed toward the deputy. Shamer did not strike the deputy, but hit several parked cars on the property. Shamer then turned around and rammed the patrol car while attempting to leave the property, according to the statement.

The deputy then drew his gun and commanded Shamer to put his hands up. Shamer obeyed and the deputy approached the vehicle and removed the keys. The deputy then asked Shamer to exit the vehicle and lie down on the ground before placing him in handcuffs, according to the statement.

Shamer resisted the handcuffs and made attempts to escape, at one point asking the deputy if he wanted to die. Another deputy who arrived on the scene placed Shamer in leg irons, according to the statement.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 27.

