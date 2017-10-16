MDOT SHA to resurface Md. 77

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will be resurfacing Md. 77 (Middleburg Road) between Md. 194 (Francis Key Highway) and the Frederick County line in Keymar. The $1 million project will be complete mid-November.

According to a MDOT SHA press release, crews will patch, grind, pave and restripe the nearly two-mile section of MD 77. The average traffic volume is about 1,000 vehicles daily. Vehicles will be guided through the work zone by flagging operations. MDOT SHA’s contractor, CJ Miller, LLC. of Hampstead, is permitted to work Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.md511.org.

