Carroll County Drug Prevention, Enforcement and Treatment Forum scheduled

Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, recently announced the date for a public forum entitled, “Not in Carroll Forum: Drug Prevention, Enforcement and Treatment in Carroll County.”

The forum will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Carroll Community College’s Room K100.

“Carroll County community leaders in public health, public safety, law enforcement, educational and social services are actively engaged in combating this crisis on a daily basis, ” said Wantz in a prepared statement.

“Carroll County is great at pulling together in times of crisis and pooling our resources to find solutions. This collaborative approach between state and county law enforcement, drug education and treatment organizations and other organizations involved in the prevention of drug abuse and addiction will provide a comprehensive county-wide review of Carroll County efforts.”

According to a Carroll County government press release, more than 60 Carroll County partnering agencies and organizations will be involved in the event. The meeting will also highlight the state of Maryland opioid initiatives by welcoming Clay Stamp, executive director of the Opioid Operational Command Center.

In a prepared statement, guest speaker Stamp said, “Carroll County has shown great leadership in meeting the heroin and opioid crisis head-on, and the state is committed to partnering with the county to stem the tide of this epidemic.”

Wantz said the community is invited to experience “the tremendous collaboration and effort that all are putting into combating the opioid and drug crisis.”

Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said the forum is “a great opportunity for the community to learn what everyone is doing to combat the opioid challenge. It will allow people to see how they help and be better informed.”

If you go

What: Carroll County Drug Prevention, Enforcement and Treatment Forum

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6

Where: Room K100, Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster

Cost: Free

