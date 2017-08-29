Reservations required for September Agribusiness Breakfast

The Carroll County Agribusiness Breakfast will begin its 51st year of exploring and discussing the issues, concerns, and opportunities of Carroll County agriculture. The meeting will take place at 8 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, at Baugher’s Restaurant in Westminster.

According to a University of Maryland Extension news release, reservations must be made by noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, by emailing mabbott@umd.edu or calling 410-386-2760.

September’s meeting will feature Justin Ward, according to the release. He will discuss professional bull riding. Ward invested in the bucking bull business in 2010 buying a few bulls and networking with the top stock contractors in the business.

All are welcome to attend the meeting, according to the release. Breakfast cost $9.53 per person.

