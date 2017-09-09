Carroll groups to commemorate Sept. 11 attacks with remembrance ceremonies

Carroll County organizations will host remembrance ceremonies commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks this weekend.

First, the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library will host a dedication of the Peace Pole at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. The pole was donated to the City of Westminster by Westminster United Methodist Church in memory of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11. It currently resides in the garden of the Westminster branch.

Later that day, at 7 p.m., New Windsor will host a ceremony in the New Windsor Community Room, 1100 Green Valley Road. The event will feature remarks by Kyle Smith and Dave Rapids, a video presentation, speeches by New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop and former Lt. Governor of Maryland Anthony Brown. The event will conclude with a reading of the names of Maryland victims to music by William Streaker.

On Monday, the 16th anniversary of 9/11, the county will host two other commemorations.

The first will occur at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety Training Center, 50 Kate Wagner Road, Westminster. The event, is being put on by the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association and will be attended by Carroll County commissioners Stephen Wantz and Doug Howard.

Finally, Mount Airy’s Pine Grove Chapel will host its annual ceremony, commemorating the loss of Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy citizens who were killed in the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

During the event, organizers will lay wreaths in remembrance of the two lost, as well as a swearing in of the new Mount Airy Police Officers. The ceremony will conclude in the graveyard with a playing of “Taps” and a benediction.

Rosie Beall said it’s important to keep their memories alive and to commemorate the tragic events every year.

“It was a big loss,” Beall said. “It was a big loss and they all took it very hard when it happened.”

When he was killed, Vauk was in the second day of his two-week reserve period at the Pentagon after serving on a nuclear submarine. Ruth, of the Army Reserve, flew a medevac helicopter in Vietnam and was a member of the Mount Airy VFW.

The ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Pine Grove Chapel, 787 S. Main St., Mount Airy.

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Dogs made a late-summer splash at the Westminster Municipal Pool's annual Pooch Pool Party. Dogs made a late-summer splash at the Westminster Municipal Pool's annual Pooch Pool Party. CAPTION McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic. McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic. CAPTION Vet technician Crystal Cerreta, who works at Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in Westminster, discusses her job and the on-the-job training it requires. Vet technician Crystal Cerreta, who works at Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in Westminster, discusses her job and the on-the-job training it requires. CAPTION Volunteer cuts to Carroll County Farm Museum's tobacco crop Volunteer cuts to Carroll County Farm Museum's tobacco crop

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel