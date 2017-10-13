Westminster man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman

A Westminster man was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman after an argument, before discharging it in a residential neighborhood.
Joseph Bernard Secoda, 74, of the unit block of 1000 Sharon Lane, was charged with one count each of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, discharging a firearm in a residential neighborhood, and second- and first-degree assault. He is being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center, according to Carroll County Central Booking.
According to the statement of probable cause, Secoda allegedly entered into a violent verbal argument with two women on Wednesday evening as they were attempting to leave a property. He then went to retrieve a handgun, the statement says.
According to the statement, the two women began to vacate the property and called 911; as they were leaving, Secoda threatened to harm himself with the gun before pointing it at the first woman. He then pointed it away from her and shot into an open area, according to the statement.
The two women left the property and later made contact with a deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. They advised the deputy that Secoda possibly possessed other firearms and ammunition, according to the statement.
Five deputies responded to the property and took Secoda into custody without incident, according to the statement.
A resident of the property gave the sheriff’s office authorization to seize firearms in the residence and a deputy removed one rifle, one revolver and several boxes of ammunition, according to the statement.
Court scheduling information was not immediately available as of 7 p.m. Friday.
