Westminster couple honored for philanthropy

In the Scout Oath of the Boy Scouts of America, scouts pledge to “help other people at all times.” For some notable citizens, this mantra extends into adult life.

Carolyn Scott and her late husband Dr. Robert Scott, whose community leadership has been scout-like in its scope, will be awarded the Good Scout Award on Dec. 6 by the Carroll District of the Baltimore Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The award is presented annually to someone — or in this case, a couple — who exemplifies the ideals of the Boy Scouts their daily life. Brendan Canale, field director for the Baltimore Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, said: “A recipient is chosen for outstanding community service as evidenced by their interest and leadership given to the community’s many worthwhile organizations.”

The Scotts learned they were being honored before Robert Scott died on June 30.

“I was really pleased,” Carolyn Scott said. “Bob couldn’t believe that they would choose him. He was very humbled.”

The Scotts were known for pitching in for any number of worthwhile causes.

“I knew Bob and Carolyn as the couple who always said, ‘Yes, we will help, yes we will donate, yes we will support your cause, your effort,’” said Edward Leister, executive director of Carroll Food Sunday and a previous Good Scout Award winner. “They never asked to be recognized and actually were happy to just be part of the group who made things happen.”

For Carolyn Scott, there is no standout moment when she began to take an interest in volunteering.

“I’ve always been involved in the community. If I’m asked to do something and it’s something I can do and it's something I believe in, I will,” she said.

The most satisfying aspect, she said, “is the people that you meet and the good that you do. [It’s the] satisfaction of seeing something come about.”

Faye Pappalardo, president emerita of Carroll Community College said, “I believe that both Carolyn and Bob deserved the honor because of their devoted commitment to Carroll County and many of the institutions in this county.”

The couple’s influence in Westminster stretched into many areas of community life from medical care to business to education. Though they each had their own projects, the couple supported each other and attended events together, Scott said.

Robert Scott operated a private orthodontics practice in Westminster from 1973-2014. He participated in several philanthropic dental missions, traveling to Costa Rica, Morocco and Kenya and was inducted to the International College of Dentists. He also served as president of the Westminster Rotary Club, helped establish the Westminster Montessori School and served as chairman of the Industrial Development Authority of Carroll County among other volunteer and leadership roles.

Carolyn Scott said one of the goals of Robert’s community service was the economic prosperity of the Westminster.

“He was always sad to see empty storefronts. Every time a new business come into town, we would try to support it,” she said.

Carolyn has worked professionally as a writer with organizations including McGraw-Hill Education, the Public Information Department of McDaniel College and the Carroll County Times. She had served as a McDaniel College trustee, president of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, a member of the Community Foundation of Carroll County Board of Directors and a board member with the local American Red Cross among other organizations.

She encourages others to find some way to be involved that they believe in. “Selfishly, it makes you feel good to do other things for your community,” she added.

Her advice for encouraging others?

“It’s easier to get them to do something if you say ‘Come along with me and do this with me,’” she said. “It’s more likely than just asking them to do it on their own.”

If you go

What: Good Scout Award Breakfast Honoring Dr. Robert and Carolyn Scott

When: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6

Where: Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company, 2030 Pleasant Valley Rd, Westminster.

Tickets: Will be available closer to the event at www.baltimorebsa.org/openrosters.

