Union Bridge man arrested in Washington County for improvised explosive devices

A Union Bridge man was arrested Friday Aug. 4 in Washington County after improvised explosive devices were found in the walls of his vehicle.

Robert Matthew Schulz, 31, was charged with one count each of possession of explosive material with the intent to create a destructive device and manufacture, transport, possess and storing a destructive device. No injuries were sustained during the investigation, according of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Schulz is being held without bond in Washington County, according to electronic court records.

On Aug.1, a Hagerstown man notified authorities when he found suspicious devices inside a vehicle that he had recently acquired and was dismantling for parts, according to a news release from the state fire marshal’s office.

The Hagerstown Fire Marshal responded to the Hagerstown man’s property in the 1100 block of Sunnyside Drive and determined that there was a chance that the devices could be live. The Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad responded and several homes in the area were evacuated out of caution, according to the state fire marshal.

The bomb squad performed diagnostic tests of the devices and performed render-safe procedures to both devices at the scene, according to the state fire marshal. After the devices were rendered safe, they were collected as evidence for further evaluation.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Gregory Der praised the Hagerstown man for reaching out to authorities promptly.

“The quick recognition of the potential hazard with these devices … and his decision to immediately contact local authroties was absolutely appropriate in this incident,” Der said in a prepared release. “This serves as a positive reminder to all members of the public of the national message, ‘See Something, Say Something.’”

Deputies received permission to search the foreclosed property in the 1200 block of Crescent Road in Hagerstown where the vehicle had come from. There, they found materials used to create the improvised explosive devices as well as paperwork that ultimately led them to the suspect.

Investigators arrested Schulz without incident at his place of work in Fredrick, according to the release.

A trial is scheduled for Aug. 31.

