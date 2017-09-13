Hampstead man charged with assault

A Hampstead man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and threw her to the ground.

Matthew Gerard Schinzel, 42, of the 4400 block of Gross Mill Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, Schinzel argued with a woman and during the argument he grabbed her by the head and neck, and threw her to the ground. When she attempted to get up, he pushed her down again.

The woman then attempted to leave the property, and Schinzel threw her against a door and attempted to choke her. He then used a curtain rod to hold her against the door, according to the statement.

The woman was able to get away from Schinzel and leave the property to call 911. Hampstead Police officers responded to the scene as did a deputy from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement.

Schinzel declined to comment when contacted. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 8.

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. CAPTION Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter