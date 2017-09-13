New Windsor man charged with assault

A New Windsor man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and arms during an altercation.
Ryan Kurt Schaufele, 25, of the 400 block of Main St., was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was held without bail after a Wednesday bail review, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, Schaufele began arguing with a woman on Sunday and, during the altercation, he grabbed her by the back of the neck, leaving scratches, and also by the arms and hair.
A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to speak to the woman, according to the statement. Schaufele had left by the time the deputy arrived. A warrant was issued Monday for his arrest.
A court date is scheduled for Nov. 15.
