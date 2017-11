Traffic will begin alternating in a single lane on the Md. 75 bridge over Sams Creek in Union Bridge starting Monday, Nov. 6, and run for a week as a bridge deck seal is applied to the bridge. The seal is a preventative maintenance project and work will begin starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

For information on traffic updates, delays and lane closures, visit www.md511.org.

