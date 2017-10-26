Hampstead man charged with assault

A Hampstead man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly struck a woman in the head.

Nicholas George Sakellis, 59, of the 2500 block of Bert Fowler Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Sakellis and a woman entered into a verbal argument during which he struck her in the back of the head just above the hairline.

The woman was transported to Carroll Hospital for complaints of dizziness and pain, according to the statement.

Sakellis told a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that the woman slapped him in the face during the argument and said that he pushed the woman but did not strike her, according to the statement.

When reached by the Times, a man who said he was Sakellis’ son said his father he would be pleading not guilty and that the account given to police by the woman was not accurate. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

