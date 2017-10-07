Carroll granted $993,000 to acquire conservation easements

Maryland’s Board of Public Works has approved 17 Rural Legacy Program grants totaling over $23 million. Carroll County was granted $993,000 to acquire more conservation easements.

Deborah Bowers, Carroll County’s agricultural land preservation program manager, said the grant comes at an opportune time.

“We have quite a few applicants to ag land preservation program this year,” Bowers said. “Last year we were running a little low on money and the grant helped us to be able to make offers to all of our applicants.”

Carroll's Board of County Commissioners has allocated $5,509,500 to this year's ag land preservation program. The county has a longstanding goal of preserving 100,000 acres. As of June 2017, Bowers said 70,311 had been preserved.

Bowers said Carroll County has two Rural Legacy Areas — Little Pipe Creek and Upper Patapsco. Little Pipe Creek includes much of the northwestern part of the county to the state line, and south to include the important farming areas surrounding New Windsor and Marston. The Upper Patapsco Rural Legacy Area includes much of the county’s northeast area east of Manchester and south of Hampstead to the Patapsco Road area.

According to a news release from the Office of the Governor, the Rural Legacy Program was established in 1997 and is designed to preserve large tracts of productive and valuable agricultural and forested lands that contain exceptional features.

The program acts through local government or private land trust sponsors to purchase conservation easements from willing property owners in 31 locally designated rural areas located in every county. To date, the program has permanently protected 91,398 acres.

A law championed and signed in 2016 by Gov. Larry Hogan increased funding for critical land conservation, preservation and recreation programs, including the Rural Legacy Program. As a result, between fiscal years 2016 and 2017, the program saw a boost of 75 percent with an additional 30 percent increase from FY17 to FY18. This increase in funding directly resulted in an increased capacity to protect Maryland’s working farms and forests.

“Our administration is committed to land conservation, preservation and recreation, and I am very pleased to announce these new Rural Legacy Program grants, which will preserve and protect our most pristine agricultural, environmental and historical areas,” said Hogan in a prepared statement.

“When I became governor, I promised to restore funding for our world-renowned land programs, like Program Open Space, and we have done just that,” he said. “We are following through on our commitment, and I thank the comptroller and the treasurer for helping us make progress toward our Chesapeake Bay [Watershed] Agreement goals.”

