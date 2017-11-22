RockSalt Grille teams up with The Shepherd’s Staff for Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner

RockSalt Grille’s kitchen managers were hard at work roasting turkeys for The Shepherd’s Staff 24th annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner on Tuesday. The traditional home-cooked meal will be offered to the community free of charge from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church in Westminster.
“Our Thanksgiving dinner brings together individuals and families who wish to share Thanksgiving Day in an atmosphere of caring friends, music, and delicious food,” said Brenda Meadows, executive director of The Shepherd’s Staff, in a prepared statement. “We are so thankful to have the support of the community and of all of our volunteers, some of who have served selflessly year after year, those who donate items, prepare our food and serve others.”
This year, RockSalt Grille has partnered with The Shepherd’s Staff to provide food for the event. Rafael’s and the Carroll County Public Library’s staff each donated a turkey for the event and RockSalt provided the rest. They will be preparing 14 turkeys, 18 turkey breasts and 16 pumpkin pies for the meal, which typically serves more than 300 guests.
RockSalt Grille owner Susan Nardyz said she wanted to host a community meal for the needy at the restaurant, so she reached out to The Shepherd’s Staff to see how to market it. When they told her that they host one every year, she asked how RockSalt could help.
“We’re so pumped up,” Nardyz said. “I can definitely see this becoming a RockSalt tradition.”
Nardyz said the meal has required a lot of preparation.
“We’re cooking and baking today and Wednesday for the meal on Thursday. The timing has to be just right so everything is still fresh on Thanksgiving,” she said.
It wasn’t difficult to get extra hands to help because the staff is excited to participate, Nardyz said. Twelve staff members will help serve and deliver meals to those who can’t make it to the dinner.
RockSalt Grille manager Rick Nave is one of the 12 who will serve on Thanksgiving. He said he has always thought serving a community meal on Thanksgiving would be a nice thing to do and this was his chance to do it.
“I said, ‘Count me in,’ ” Nave said.
Server Kim Hesson said she had always wanted to contribute in some way but had never had a place to do it.
“All my work family will be there. This is a great opportunity to give back.”
If you go
What: The Shepherd’s Staff Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner
When: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday
Where: St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, Westminster
Cost: Free
