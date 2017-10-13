Sykesville woman charged with assault

A Sykesville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly assaulted a man.

Kristen Ashley Robinson, 29, of the 7200 block of Jennifer Way, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance, according to Carroll County Central Booking.

According to the statement of charges, Robinson entered into an argument with the man after he attempted to prevent her from driving. She began pulling on his shirt and then removed his phone from his pocket, the statement says.

Robinson then pushed the man with force into a screen door, causing scratches along his arm, and locked the door behind him, according to the statement.

An officer of the Sykesville Police Department and a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded. Robinson told the deputy she did not have a physical altercation with the man, according to the statement.

A witness reported to seeing Robinson push the man, according to the statement.

“It was really nothing that happened,” Robinson said when contacted by the Times. “I don’t think it was second-degree assault, but that’s what they charged me with.”

