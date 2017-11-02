Westminster woman charged with assault

A Westminster woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly punched a man several times in the face.

Kendra Cathryn Robertson, 24, of the unit block of Washington Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

Officers of the Westminster Police Department responded to a residence for a 911 hang-up, but left when they were unable to make contact with anyone. The officers were dispatched to the same location less than an hour later for a report of a disturbance.

One officer spoke to a man who said he and Robertson were fighting and she punched him in the face approximately 10 times and prevented him from leaving the residence. The officer observed bruising and swelling on the man’s eye and cuts on his face, according to the statement.

The man told the officer he and Robertson had been hitting and punching each other, according to the statement.

The number listed for Robertson was not in service, and she could not be reached for comment. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 3.

