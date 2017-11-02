Union Bridge man charged with providing false ID, resisting arrest

A Union Bridge man has been charged with providing fraudulent identification to police and resisting arrest following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Robert Henry Quinones, 34, of the 200 block of East Locust Street, is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering police, providing the government-issued identification of another person and providing fraudulent identification in order to avoid prosecution, according to electronic court records.

Shortly after 11 am. Tuesday, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Quinones for speeding near the intersection of Medford and Stone Chapel roads in Westminster, according to charging documents, with radar recording Quinones’ 2016 Jeep Compass traveling at 54 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Police, in the charging documents, described Quinones as “very nervous and shaking,” and wrote that when asked for his identification and insurance, Quinones stated he did have them in the car, allegedly telling police his name was Robert Henry Barboza and that he was born in December 1982. Quinones then allegedly told police he lived in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according to the charging document, eventually providing police with a Social Security card with the name Robert Henry Barboza printed on it.

Police checked that Social Security number, name and birth date and informed Quinones that the identification he had provided appeared to be false and that he was under arrest, according to charging documents. Quinones then allegedly tried to pull away from the two deputies, who wrestled him to the ground and placed him under arrest, according to charging documents.

Quinones allegedly then told police that he had lied to them because he was “scared of law enforcement,” and that the Social Security card he had given them was his father’s, according to charging documents.

Quinones was transported to central booking and, after a bail review, was ordered released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

He was not released, however, due to an active warrant that had been issued on Oct. 6, according to electronic court records.

That warrant stemmed from Quinones violating terms of pretrial services related to another arrest, according to Maryland State Police Det. Sgt. Michael Night.

On Sept. 21, a trooper with the Maryland State Police spotted a black KIA SUV on the shoulder of Ridge Road north of Watersville Road in Mount Airy, according to charging documents. The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle of a potentially drunk or otherwise intoxicated driver, according to charging documents.

The trooper stopped and approached the vehicle, allegedly observing Quinones standing at the passenger side of the vehicle, with the door open, apparently falling asleep, according to charging documents.

Police wrote that Quinones appeared shocked when approached, appeared very nervous and had “very constricted” pupils.

Quinones allegedly told police he had been looking for his cellphone charger, and began reaching around on the passenger-side floor board, according to charging documents.

When police searched the passenger-side floor board where Quinones had been reaching, a loaded .380 caliber “firearm” was discovered, according to charging documents.

Police checked the serial number and found the firearm was not registered to anyone in Maryland and placed Quinones under arrest, charging him with illegal possession of a handgun and illegally transporting a handgun in a car, according to charging documents. He was released the next day on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records.

An arrest warrant for the violation of pretrial services was issued for Quinones on Oct. 6 and served on Oct. 31, after he was brought in by the sheriff’s office for providing fraudulent identification.

Quinones is currently being held without bail at the Carroll County Detention Center, awaiting trial for the handgun charge on Nov. 15., according to electronic court records. A hearing for the charges stemming from the Oct. 31 traffic stop is scheduled for Dec. 29.

