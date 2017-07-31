Westminster man arrested after alleged indecent exposure in Codorus bathroom

A Westminster man was arrested Friday after he allegedly exposed himself to a child in a bathroom at a Pennsylvania state park and fled from justice.

John Wesley Rinehart, 72, of the 4000 block of N. Stone Road, was charged with one count of being a fugitive from justice. He was originally held without bond, but it was changed to $100 with the condition that he turn himself in to York County Prison within seven days after a bail review Monday, according to Carroll County Central Booking.

The charges stemmed from a July 18 incident at Codorus State Park in York County, Pennsylvania, where Rinehart was charged with one count each of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and violation of rules regarding conduct on Commonwealth property, according to a police criminal complaint.

According to the statement, Rinehart watched a 9-year-old boy through a bathroom stall at the state park and exposed his genitals. A warrant was issued for his arrest in Maryland on Friday, according to electronic court records.

Rinehart had not responded to a call for comment as of 6 p.m. Monday. A court date is scheduled for Aug. 23.

