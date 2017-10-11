Pennsylvania woman charged with assault of woman, EMT

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly assaulted an emergency medical technician and resisted arrest after assaulting a woman.

Vickie May Rill, 45, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault of an EMT, second-degree assault and resisting arrest as well as two counts of intoxicated endangerment. She was released on her own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, a Maryland State Police trooper responded to MD 140 near the MSP Westminster Barrack for a report of an assault. Arriving at the scene, the trooper found a vehicle running but unoccupied.

The trooper then located a woman in the parking lot of the Baltimore Boulevard Exchange Shopping Center who said Rill had punched her in the side of the face, leaving a visible bruise. The woman said she and Rill had been traveling with two others in a vehicle at the time of the argument, according to the statement.

Troopers later found Rill unconscious and “tucked beneath a piece of farm equipment” in the 1150 block of Baltimore Blvd. The troopers were able to wake Rill. They detected a strong odor of alcohol on Rill, and she was uncooperative and verbally abusive, according to the statement.

An ambulance from the Reese Volunteer Fire Company arrived to assist with evaluating Rill and the two other individuals who had been traveling in the vehicle. Rill was combative, and while an EMT was loading her into an ambulance, she turned and spit onto the EMT’s face, according to the statement.

No telephone number was listed for Rill. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 15.

