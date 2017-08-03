Westminster woman charged with using another person's credit card information

A Westminster woman has been charged with using another person’s credit card number between April 21 and May 31, racking up thousands of dollars in purchases.

Amber E. Riggs, an inmate at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, has been charged with use of credit card number, conspiracy to use a credit card number, two counts of identity theft between $1,000 and $10,000, two counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft between $1,000 and $10,000, theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000, conspiracy to commit theft scheme $1,000 to $10,000, and 10 counts of theft of less than $1,000 and conspiracy to commit theft of less than $1,000.

