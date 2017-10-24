Sykesville man charged with assault

A Sykesville man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly pushed a woman into a door and attempted to set her property on fire.

Thomas Larry Rheubottom Jr., 43, of the 7600 block of N. Schoolhouse Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, on Monday evening, an officer responded to a residence after Rheubottom entered into an argument with a woman, during which he grabbed her arm and pushed her into a door, causing redness and bruising to her face.

The woman showed the officer a pile of her clothing that she said Rheubottom had attempted to set on fire, according to the statement.

Rheubottom had not responded to a call for comment as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

