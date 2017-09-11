Manchester man charged with assault

A Manchester man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted two women.

William Gregory Reichert, 53, of the 3000 block of Michael Drive, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He was released Monday on $2,500 unsecured bond, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, an officer with the Manchester Police Department responded to a property Sunday evening after Reichert had allegedly shoved a woman in the chest, and grabbed another woman by the hair and struck her with open hands.

Video of the incident taken by one of the women shows Reichert throwing items and breaking a beer bottle, according to the statement.

“It’s exaggerated beyond belief,” Reichert said when reached for comment.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. 8.

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. CAPTION Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter