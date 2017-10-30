Lutherans celebrate Reformation's quincentenary at McDaniel College

The churches of the Westminster Conference of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America convened at McDaniel College’s Baker Memorial Chapel on Sunday to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

“For Lutherans and others in the reform tradition, the 500th anniversary is a big deal,” explained Martha Clementson, Grace Lutheran Church’s co-senior pastor and a member of the celebration’s planning committee. “It’s an opportunity for us to be together and celebrate the church. It’s not just looking back at the past but looking toward the future as disciples of Christ today.”

The Reformation celebration commemorates Martin Luther’s list of questions and propositions for debate that he nailed on the front door of the Wittenberg Castle church in 1517. The list of complaints had the working title of the “Disputation on the Power and Efficacy of Indulgences” and is known today as “The 95 Theses.”

It is widely accepted that Luther’s “95 Theses” started the Lutheran Church and the Protestant Reformation. The term Lutheran was first used by Luther’s critics in 1519. Ten years later, in the late 1520s, Luther’s followers were called Protestants because of their protests against practices of the Catholic Church.

Rev. Dr. Mark Oldenburg was the preacher for the celebration. He said the theme of the service came from Psalm 71 and a reading from Isaiah.

He said he emphasized that “God is as active in the present as he was in the past.”

“God doesn’t wait for us to be lovable in order to love us,” Oldenburg said in an interview. “God establishes a relationship with us because he loves us.”

Rev. Dr. Michael Dubsky was the worship leader for the service. He said the worship service reflected “the ways that Lutherans have a distinct message but also are connected with other Christians.”

“What we receive from God is a gift and blessing, not something that we’ve earned,” Dubsky said in an interview.

Deacon Melissa Helfer, who was the service’s assistant minister, said the service also featured a procession of banners made by children and youth around the theme of what Reformation looks like in the future.

“Children are not just the future of the church, but they’re the church today,” Helfer said in an interview. “They have a lot to teach us about how to share of love of God with others, and they bring a lot of creativity and energy to the congregation and community.”

Helfer said choirs from the conference congregations and Masterworks Chorale also performed during the celebration.

“It’s a beautiful example of the way our local churches work together,” Helfer said. “This is a celebration of where we’ve come from as a church as well as where we’re going.”

