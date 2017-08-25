Real Men of Central Maryland revealed

The “Real Men” of the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink of Central Maryland campaign were revealed Thursday at the annual VIPink celebration.

Held at Linganore Winery in Mount Airy, the VIPink Celebration brings cancer survivors together to celebrate life while also serving as a kick-off event for the season of Making Strides walks that raise funds for breast cancer research.

The Real Man campaign was envisioned as a way of engaging men specifically as ambassadors and fundraisers for the central Maryland walk, to be held on Oct. 15 in Mount Airy, according to Katelyn Mock, senior community manager with the American Cancer Society of Central Maryland.

“The American Cancer Society is engaging and empowering male community leaders in the fight to end breast cancer,” she said. “Each Real Men Wear Pink candidate is charged with a fundraising challenge and competes to be the top fundraiser among the other candidates.”

The Real Men revealed on Thursday include Carroll County Residents Tom McCarron, Josh Funk, Mike Higgs, Raymond Kadlubowski and Jamaal Rashad.

Each of the men will aim to raise $2,500, Mock said. The Mount Airy Making Strides Walk of 2016 raised $135,000, she said, and the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign will help make the 2017 goal of $150,000 in funds raised.

Despite Thursday’s reveal, Mock said there is still room for more men to join the campaign.

“The American Cancer Society hopes to recruit four more Real Men before the month is through,” she said. “Are you man enough?”

To learn more or become a Real Man, call Mock at 240-727-9465 or send email to centralmdstrides@cancer.org.

If You Go

What: Making Strides of Central Maryland Walk

When: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: Watkins Park, 615 Center St., Mount Airy

To register, go to main.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY17SA?pg=entry&fr_id=84841 or contact Katelyn Mock at centralmdstrides@cancer.org or 240-727-9465.

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Martin will compete in English and Western riding at this year's Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) Martin will compete in English and Western riding at this year's Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Carroll County Public Schools holds its 2017 Culture Expo at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Thursday, August 17, 2017. Carroll County Public Schools holds its 2017 Culture Expo at Winters Mill High School in Westminster Thursday, August 17, 2017. CAPTION Kids Feeding Kids, an organization started by Sharon Bonner, was born from an early morning idea. Bonner, of Manchester, said after working as a lunchroom mom for three years, she knew she had to do something for kids in need of meals over the summer. Kids Feeding Kids, an organization started by Sharon Bonner, was born from an early morning idea. Bonner, of Manchester, said after working as a lunchroom mom for three years, she knew she had to do something for kids in need of meals over the summer. CAPTION Visitors enjoy the opening night of the Hampstead fire carnival. Visitors enjoy the opening night of the Hampstead fire carnival.

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health