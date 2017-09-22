Local eateries will offer Sunday Ravens brunch

Several local restaurants will offer brunch Sunday, Sept. 24, to celebrate the first Baltimore Ravens game being played in London. The Ravens take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium with a kickoff at 9:30 a.m. local time.

Among the participating restaurants hoping fans will come out to enjoy breakfast or brunch while watching the Ravens are Amante Pizza & Pasta, Johanssons Dining House, The Greene Turtle Westminster, The Greene Turtle Mount Airy, The Maryland Mallet and Rafael's Restaurant.

According to AOL.com, the NFL has hosted at least one regular season game in London's Wembley Stadium every year since 2007. The Jaguars and Ravens are the first such matchup this year, but they aren't the only teams meeting across the pond in 2017. Eight teams will line up opposite each other in London this season — more than the NFL has ever sent before. By the end of the 2017-18 season, 26 of the league's 32 teams will have played at least one game in London over the 10 years of the International Series' existence.

Amante Pizza & Pasta in Sykesville will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. They will offer $5 bloody marys, mimosas and orange crushes as well as $3 16-ounce Bud Light Ravens aluminum cans and $2.75 Natty Boh 16-ounce football cans.

Johanssons Dining House in Westminster will open at 8:30 a.m. for brunch. According to manager Sarah Redding, seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis and patrons must be at least 21 years old.

“We’re all Ravens fans here at Johanssons,” Redding said. “We’re having our regular Sunday brunch, but we’re opening an hour-and-a-half early. We plan on having a great game day atmosphere.”

The Greene Turtle Westminster and The Greene Turtle Mount Airy will offer a breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. until noon. For $4, guests can enjoy bloody marys, mimosas, Shell Raiser Pale Ale, IPA and Orange Pints. For $6.99, customers can feast on scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, tater tots, pancakes, mixed fruit, toast and funnel fries.

"Our roots are right here in Maryland and we know what our guests want — good food, drinks and a comfortable, fun place to watch the game,” said Layla Nielsen, The Greene Turtle’s senior director of marketing.

Rafael's Restaurant in Westminster will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. According to server Kristy Harrison, the eatery will offer their regular breakfast menu as well as a variety of specials.

They will also have $9 Ravens bloody marys with shrimp, crab, bacon, celery and olives, as well as $8 peach or orange mimosas.

“We’re very big Ravens fans, and we wanted to make sure fans had something to eat while watching the game,” Harrison said.

Manager Colleen Haberle, of The Maryland Mallet in Westminster, said their breakfast buffet is completely sold out.

“We can no longer accept reservations as we’re at capacity,” Haberle said. “We’re excited for people to support the team while enjoying great food and awesome drink specials.”

