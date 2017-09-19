Still time to register for tournament to benefit literacy programs

Those interested in participating in a charity golf tournament to benefit literacy programs, Sept. 22 at Quail Valley Golf Course still have time to sign up.

Money raised will help fund some of the various literacy programs in Carroll County, according to a news release. This is the second year for the Literacy Council of Carroll County being involved in the annual Quail Valley Golf Course Charity Tournament, now in its eighth year.

“We are still accepting teams,” Sam Greenholtz, executive director of the Literacy Council of Carroll County, said in the release.

Golfers can register as a team or as individuals. The cost is $400 for a team, $100 for an individual and $450 for a team also sponsoring a hole.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with tee off at 8 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided in the morning and lunch will be provided in the afternoon. Prizes will be awarded immediately following the tournament.

For more information or to register, call Scott Greenholtz at J&G Liquors, 410-596-3811, or Sam Greenholtz at the Literacy Council, 410-598-6981.

Quail Valley is at 900 Teeter Road, Littlestown, Pennsylvania.

