Steve Drummond, new Carroll Community College chief of security, talks new position

Carroll Community College hired Steve Drummond as its new chief of Campus Police in July.

Drummond, who replaces retired Campus Police Chief Wayne Livesay, lives in Ellicott City with his wife and worked for the Howard County Police Department for 24 years before retiring as a captain in 1998. While with the force, Drummond worked in patrol, criminal investigations, support services, crime prevention and a number of other specialty assignments, he said.

After retiring from the Howard County police, Drummond became the first security coordinator of the Howard County Public School System. After that, he was offered the director of public safety position at the Community College of Baltimore County.

The Carroll County Times caught up with Drummond to talk with him about his new position with Carroll Community College.

Q: What job did you recently start at Carroll Community College? What are job responsibilities?

A: I joined the Carroll Community College team as their new chief of Campus Police in July 2017, upon the retirement of Chief Wayne Livesay. I saw Carroll as a chance to expand on Chief Livesay’s great work, knowing that many of the challenges faced by CCC were likely faced by CCBC. Our mission at CCC is to keep students, staff and visitors safe, so they may teach and learn in an environment that is conducive to learning. Quite simply, it is impossible to teach or learn if you are intimidated, bullied, or in fear for your safety. Colleges are much safer than their surrounding communities, and experience little of the violence that might erupt in a neighborhood or home due to drugs, alcohol or interpersonal violence.

At CCC, the Campus Police spend all of their time on the campus, responding to emergency calls (medical or injuries), assists (disabled vehicles, minor collisions) and security (building locks and alarms). Everything they do is designed to keep the campus and college visitors safe, and to make them feel safe. Most of our officers are Maryland Special Police Officers, with full authority to arrest and to defend others in the case of a crime of violence. The Special Police Officers are armed, and are trained to intervene and stop a criminal incident. It’s my role to hire and train our officers; see that they’re scheduled efficiently; report and investigate incidents that come their way, and provide a level of customer service that is unsurpassed. Together with my assistant chief, Ann Wright, we will ensure that each officer is trained, equipped and ready to do their assigned jobs.

I am fortunate to have gained quite a bit of experience while director of public safety at the Community College of Baltimore (CCBC), which also included 24-hour public safety coverage. Similar crime prevention efforts, such as CCTV cameras, panic and alarm systems and officer and staff training, have given me quite a foundation for my new position at CCC. Although CCC is a smaller, more intimate environment, I am confident my past experiences and training have prepared me well for what lies ahead.

Q: What will a regular day look like for you?

A: CCC’s Campus Police officers work daily to ensure that any student, employee or visitor can park safety, enter the campus buildings without any difficulties, and pursue their education or activity safely. Much of the work we do is in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Westminster Police and a number of other agencies that all work together to support, and augment, each other. Forging strong working relations with other Carroll County law enforcement agencies will be a top priority of mine. I suspect that each day at CCC will be different and will bring about a number of personnel, technical and logistical challenges that have to be solved with that safety and security goal in mind.

Q: Why did you want to work at Carroll Community College?

A: Carroll is truly a community school. With preparation for transfer to a four-year school, job training and certification classes, as well as continuing education, Carroll touches the lives of a large segment of the county’s population. I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with Dr. James Ball, president of the college, and the rest of the CCC administration who have already created an environment that believes strongly in safety and security, and provides the resources to accomplish public safety goals. Coming from a multi-campus institution, I look forward to working directly with student groups, faculty members and local and state law enforcement to continue to keep Carroll Community College safe.

Q: What do you hope to bring to the job?

A: CCBC gave me the opportunity to engage in regional training, campus-officer training, and the programs and hardware that are available to keep colleges safe. I hope to bring those resources to CCC, working with its Campus Police staff to fine-tune and reinforce the efforts that are working, and to try new tactics and initiatives that have been tested at other colleges. I appreciate the Dr. Ball’s commitment to public safety, as evidenced by tools given its officers, and the training it encourages. And I really appreciate the ongoing assistance of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, who both respond without delay to any requests for assistance, emergency or routine.

Q: Why did you get into the security field?

A: Like many in the law enforcement field, I come from a police family, including an officer, lieutenant and a Deputy Commissioner from the Baltimore PD. It’s an exciting profession, different every day, and a real opportunity to do things that are positive. When a young person learns that a police career involves a great deal of training, physical fitness, imagination and initiative, and the opportunity to really help others, it’s an opportunity that many can’t turn down. I was fortunate to work in the county, where crime is not always the priority, and public service (neighborhood patrol, traffic safety, crime prevention) are all priorities. Law enforcement is a noble profession, and something that is truly a part of the community. College law enforcement is the culmination of many years of experience, and something that is still developing. I can’t ask for a better, more supportive environment than Carroll Community College.

