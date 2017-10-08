Sean Davis, new Boys & Girls Club unit director, looks forward to new position, future of organization

Lifelong Carroll County resident Sean Davis has taken a new position with the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster and brings with it, in addition to experience, a hope to help kids in the community.

Davis grew up in Westminster and graduated from Westminster High School in 1998, he said via email. He attended UNC-Pembroke in North Carolina, where he was an NCAA scholarship athlete. He graduated with a degree in exercise science and a minor in education. After graduating from UNCP, he returned to the area and attended Towson University to complete course work toward his teacher’s certification in physical education. Davis’ first job after college was at Bowling Brook Prep which was unique, he said, because worked closely with adjudicated youth in a teaching/coaching role.

“This is where I started to realize that not everyone starts on a level playing field or has access to the resources they need to be successful. I also soon learned that I had a unique ability to connect with youth and make a positive impact,” he said. “This was important because it provided an opportunity for me to make an investment in the youth in my community.”

Davis said he comes to the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster with “extensive experience in nonprofit management.” He spent the last four years with the Y in Central Maryland where he first managed and implemented a $1 million dollar CareFirst grant funded program that delivered fitness programs to youth across the Y association. At its peak, the program was delivered at 80 sites in Baltimore City and the surrounding counties, serving 7,500 youth, he said. Following the conclusion of the grant, he said he transitioned to center operations where he managed fitness operations and special projects at the Weinberg Family Center Y in Baltimore, followed by overseeing program operations at the Y in Towson, a Y that has more than 20,000 members.

The Carroll County Times caught up with Davis to discuss his new role with the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster.

Q: What is your new position with the Boys & Girls Club and what are your responsibilities? Have you worked with the club before?

A: I am no stranger to the BGCW. Before my time with the Y, I served as the director of program operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster for five years as well as the interim executive director for 10 months until we were finally able to find [Executive Director] Bonnae Meshulam. I started at the club during the grass roots stages and I would like to think I played a role in shaping the culture and helped lay the foundation of what we see today at the BGCW.

In my new role as unit director, I will be responsible for managing the overall day to day operations (program implementation, staff, facilities, quality and risk management, etc., plus play a role in strategic partnerships and fundraising). It is an exciting time here at the BGCW as we will be transitioning to our new location at 71 E. Main St. shortly after the New Year. Moving from a 2,500 square foot facility to a 17,000 square foot building is a challenging project so I’m really looking forward to help lead the transition.

Q: Why did you want to take this position?

A: There were a few factors that came in to play — I like big projects/challenges, I have two kids of my own now so being closer to home was important, but the deciding factor was the opportunity to have a major impact in the community I grew up in. It also didn’t hurt that Bonnae was extremely persistent and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Growing up playing sports in the area, I always had access to adult mentors/coaches, like Butch Adams, Dave Byers and Dave Herman to name a few. Besides my parents, these supportive adult relationships played a vital role in my development and keeping me on a path to success. I’m excited to help build a culture/program that puts youth in touch with these types of people — it takes a village.

Q: Why do you think the Boys & Girls Club is important in this county?

A: Carroll County needs a youth development organization like the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster. I was lucky to grow up in a neighborhood where it was safe — but not everyone is afforded that same opportunity. The club provides a safe place for kids to go during those critical after-school hours when they need us most.

Q: What sort of initiatives/programs/changes do you plan to make to the club in your new position?

A: When we move to our new building the potential is limitless. Our main focus will be on engaging teens and giving them the opportunity to pursue different avenues they typically wouldn’t have the chance to participate in. They will have access to a dedicated teen center, a technology suite, STEM programs, an art studio, and even a radio studio where kids can create/DJ their own music. Phase 2 of the project will be the completion of the gymnasium which will allow us to offer after-school sports instruction and intramural leagues.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

A: I would like to mention that we are still in the process of our BUILD campaign which raises money for the new location. I would encourage readers, local businesses, and the community in general to visit www.bgcwestminster.org to see how they can help. Bonnae, Erin and the entire team at the BGCW have been working tirelessly to create awareness and raise money for the expansion. The community’s response to the project has been outstanding but there is still work to be done. The campaign goal is $5 million and we have currently raised $2,500,000. There are many ways to donate, including buying a brick for $1,000 that will be laid at the entrance to the club. This is a great way to honor a family member, friend or youth that is working hard to make a difference in the community. As I said, this is a grassroots effort and we need to involve the entire community to help us succeed.

