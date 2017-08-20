Maryland Wine Festival poster contest winner talks technique, influences, process

The Maryland Wine Festival began in 1984 at the Shriver Homestead in Union Mills. The festival quickly outgrew the property and was moved to the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster where it became a two-day affair. The festival will feature Maryland wines and ciders and be held the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17.

Each year, the Farm Museum sponsors a design competition for the wine festival's promotional poster.

This year's winning artist is Vicki Anzmann, of Westminster. She is the Chief Creative Officer and partner in a woman-owned marketing agency, Creativation Marketing. Anzmann said she is passionate about her artwork, including photography and printmaking. She enjoys photographing rural Maryland’s farms and farmhouses.

Anzmann will receive a $1,000 cash prize for winning the wine festival poster contest. We caught up with her to chat about her winning design.

Q: When did you first become interested in art?

A: I’ve been interested in art as long as I can remember. I have always enjoyed creating with my hands — whether with crayons, paint, clay, fabric, a camera — I like multiple media and experimenting.

Q: Did you have an artistic mentor? What did you learn from him/her?

A: My maternal grandmother inspired me and encouraged my creativity. She graduated from college at a time when most women did not attend college; her degree was in home economics. She was an excellent seamstress, and I would spend much of my summer time in my early preteen and teen years learning from her. I think it is incredible to take a piece of fabric and create something completely original and unique, and that is true of art in general.

Q: Why did you decide to submit your design to the contest?

A: As a partner in Creativation Marketing, the creative work I do must fit into the exacting parameters of our clients. The poster contest is a way for me to be entirely creative with minimal constraints. A few years ago, I submitted a poster that received honorable mention, and that just encouraged me to continue to submit designs.

Q: What techniques or talents did you use in the poster?

A: I used photography, digital illustration, and painting.

Q: What was your design process?

A: I created several thumbnail sketches. Then I began creating with several photographs that I had taken around Carroll County — images that had the feel and most of the design elements I was looking for. I took bits and pieces of each of the photographs, illustrated other elements, combined them, and applied digital painting techniques to create the image I had imagined. Once the image was complete, I added the typography elements.

Q: What influenced your design?

A: I love Carroll County and the open fields and farmland — I can spend a whole day at a time traversing the county and state taking photographs. The beauty of the farms and the countryside, as well as many of the picturesque local vineyards and wineries inspired my design. I was also striving to create a kind of rustic image that would lend itself to some experimental printing techniques, like printing on wood or brown paper.

Q: Your design will be reproduced on posters, T-shirts, brochures and various other promotional materials for The 2017 Maryland Wine Festival. Which form are you most excited to see in person and why?

A: I am excited to see the T-shirt. I’m always envious of the artists who have their artwork produced on T-shirts. It brings the work to life and gets it in front of a larger audience than a piece might have otherwise.

Q: What are your plans for the $1,000 cash prize?

A: We’re planning a family vacation in November to celebrate some exciting family events. We will use the money to help fund the trip.

