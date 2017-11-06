Police academy instructor prepares for first day

The first class of recruits began its first day of police entry level training on Monday at the newly formed Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy. Sgt. Larry Naill is one of the instructors who will help train the 18 young men for success in law enforcement.

“We are all proud to be a part of shaping the future of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as well as other agencies,” Naill said. “We truly are dedicated to the officers-in-training and want them all to succeed,” he said.

Naill serves as the Sheriff’s Office training coordinator for law enforcement, correctional deputies and court security deputies. Naill assists academy’s director with the daily operation and organization of the academy.

The Times caught up with Naill to ask him about the preparation for the first day of classes and his hopes for the new academy.

Q: Will you still continue other duties with the Sheriff’s Office while you serve as an instructor, or is it a full time position?

A: Yes, as the Training Coordinator I am not only responsible for instructing, but also ensuring that Law Enforcement, Correctional Deputies and Court Security Deputies meet the requirements of the training Commission. In addition, I am responsible for many other collateral duties that include, but are not limited to: conducting Monthly inventory of the Detention Centers Quartermasters room, Radios, Detention Center and Transportation restraint inventory, etc.

Q: Have you been an instructor previously? And if so, where have you served in this capacity?

A: Yes, I have been an in-service training instructor for the Sheriff’s Office since I was assigned to the Training Division a year and a half ago.

Q: Do you have a specialty as an instructor? What subjects do you teach?

A: In addition to being a general instructor, I specialize in the following: Firearms, Taser, Pepperball, Prison Rape Elimination Act Investigator, and Duly Authorized Inspector. I enjoy instructing the Taser course the most.

Q: What other subjects/instructors are needed to make up the full roster at the academy?

A: No other subjects are needed at this time. Our roster of instructors is full. We currently have Academy Commander Lt. DeBord, Academy Director Sgt. Holland, Lead Firearms Instructor Cpl. Martin, Senior EVOC Instructor Cpl. Boone, Senior Defensive tactics instructor Correctional Deputy III Murphy and Adjunct instructors who will teach necessary topics for the academy.

Q: When did you become involved with the new training academy? What appealed to you about this position?

A: I became involved about five months ago when Commander Lt. DeBord came to me and advised me of what my role would be within the academy. Due to the fact that I am the Training Coordinator of the Sheriff’s Office, being involved in this process appealed to me because it meant that I would be able to use the knowledge and skills that I have acquired to help make a successful program.

Q:Correct me if I’m misrepresenting, but it seems like the academy has come together quickly from idea stages to opening. What were some of the challenges of putting things together in a short time?

A: Originally, it would seem as though 4-5 months of preparation would not be enough time to complete the lesson plans, testing measures, schedule, and the many other tasks that needed to be completed. However, the staff here had a lot of experience coming onto this project and came together as a team to write the lesson plans, schedule, rules and regulations, plan physical training and defensive training. There were long days along the way but every member of the unit was committed to getting this academy ready for day one.

Q: What is your hope for the first day of operations for the academy?

A: My hope is that everything runs like a well-oiled machine. We have a strong core group of instructors who have a vast number of years instructing many topics, and who work together and complement each other.

CAPTION Children listened to Halloween-themed stories, danced. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) Children listened to Halloween-themed stories, danced. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Children listened to Halloween-themed stories, danced. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) Children listened to Halloween-themed stories, danced. (Michel Elben / Carroll County Times) CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION Ravens visit Westminster Elementary School for Project ACES celebration Ravens visit Westminster Elementary School for Project ACES celebration CAPTION Linton Springs Elementary School students help build oyster reef balls Linton Springs Elementary School students help build oyster reef balls CAPTION This week’s Q&A is with Manchester Valley’s Kayla Hunt. This week’s Q&A is with Manchester Valley’s Kayla Hunt.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter