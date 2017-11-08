Westminster police offer reward for information on purse snatcher

The Westminster Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a purse in the parking lot of Jiffy Mart on West Main Street, Westminster at around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23.

The suspect was described as a white male, possibly in his 30s, 5-foot-7 to 5-11, thin build with red facial hair. The suspect left the area on foot toward Carroll Street after the purse snatching. The victim was uninjured as a result of the incident. The same suspect later attempted to use a credit card that was stolen along with the purse at another location and was captured on video.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Josh Duncan of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 410-848-3918, or send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at 410-857-8477.

CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter