Westminster man charged with assault

A Westminster man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pushed a woman to the ground and struck her.

Donald Paul Prozesky, 72, of the 400 block of E. Main Street, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, Prozesky was arguing with a woman when he struck her face and pushed her to the ground where he punched her face leaving swelling and bleeding under her eye and across her nose.

Prozesky told a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office that the woman attempted to strike him during the argument and he held her arms. He said he did not know how the injury to her face occurred, according to the statement.

Prozesky did not respond to a call for comment. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 31.

