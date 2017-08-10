Sykesville man charged with assault

A Sykesville man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman, throwing her to the ground.

David Joshua Pressman, 37, of the 7000 block of Carter Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance Wednesday, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, Pressman argued with the woman over property and, during the argument, he got in her face and yelled profanities at her. He then grabbed her by the arms and threw her to the ground, causing injury to her knees, the statement says.

The woman left the property and reported the incident to the Sykesville Police Department, according to the statement.

When police questioned Pressman, he said the woman got in his face during the argument and he grabbed her by her arms in order to push her away, according to the statement.

A man who answered the phone number listed for Pressman said the number did not belong to Pressman. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.

