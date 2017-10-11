Kohn brothers named family Philanthropists of the Year

Since moving to Carroll County in 2001, Kohn Creative has become a centerpiece of the community, though many may not realize or recognize it.

Over the past 16 years, the company has donated its skills in graphic design, marketing and production to events and nonprofits throughout the county.

After renovating the old post office building on Main Street in Westminster, Matt and Josh Kohn, owners of Kohn Creative, said they began to work on partnering with local organizations to ensure their support for the community. Over the years, they have donated their time, artwork, supplies and more to organizations and events like The Arc Carroll County, FallFest and the city of Westminster.

Josh Kohn said the desire to help out the community was multifaceted.

“We always felt when we moved into this community that if we wanted to fit in and have people accept us as a local community service, we had to give back,” he said. “We make the decision based on the company we work with. If we determine that they contribute to the community, we’re willing to help.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the brothers will be honored in the family category at the Community Foundation of Carroll County's 12th annual Philanthropists of the Year awards. Nonprofit, individual, youth and business award winners will also be recognized at the event.

Though Matt Kohn said the company is not much of a cash donor, he said they are regular contributors to in-kind donations, providing their services for free and reduced costs for a wide variety of local companies and events.

Kohn Creative got its start 30 years ago, when Matt and Josh Kohn purchased a Macintosh Plus and a dot matrix printer and began offering their creative services out of their parents’ brownstone in Baltimore. Matt Kohn said when they started the company they planned to provide industrial design services, but then fell into their current niche.

“We went out to our customers to sell our services and they would tell us we don’t need product design, but your portfolio looks great, can you do our brochure for us?” he said. “It turned out it was easier to get that kind of work in this area.”

In addition to their donations to local organizations, the Kohns have also worked extensively with the Carroll Technology Council, co-founded by Josh Kohn in 2001. He said one of the reasons they moved to the area initially was they saw the county’s potential for technological growth.

“People think of Carroll as cows, but agriculture uses a huge amount of technology and people don’t grasp it,” Josh Kohn said. “The technology is here. Anything you need technologically is already here and fostering that growth is a passion of ours.”

Lynn Wheeler, director of the Carroll County Public Library, said it was this work with the Tech Council that inspired her nomination. She said the Tech Council has helped position Carroll County as a technology leader, a position that will aid the children of tomorrow.

“When you think about the education tools that people need, we’re moving into a tech-driven world and kids need these opportunities to embrace and do things with tech,” Wheeler said. “The more opportunities they have, the better chance they will have with succeeding in this new tech-driven economy.”

Recently Kohn Creative’s largest philanthropic venture has been helping the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster with their rebranding efforts as they move to their new location in downtown Westminster. Josh Kohn said they have worked on signs and donor displays and are responsible for just about everything the public will see about the organization aside from the architecture of the building itself.

“We’re behind-the-scenes guys. We don’t make a big deal of what we donate; we’re not looking for pats on the back,” Matt Kohn said. “We’re like somebody who made a beautiful painting, but didn’t sign it. It’s there for everyone to enjoy, but we didn’t need the recognition.”

He said it was exactly this behind-the-scenes nature of their work that made it so satisfying when the nomination was announced. He said it’s a good feeling to know that others have recognized the work they’ve put into the community.

“There are naysayers out there who think because we didn’t donate cash, we’re not contributing,” Josh Kohn said. “They never look at what it takes to get artwork done, or the time and money and overhead.”

If you go

What: Carroll County Philanthropists of the Year

When: 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct.18

Where: Martin's Westminster, 505 Jermor Lane, Westminster

Cost: $60

For tickets: Contact Jacie Mathias Jones at the Community Foundation of Carroll County at 410-876-5505, ext. 102.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel