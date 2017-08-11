Mount Airy man charged with two assaults

A Mount Airy man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted two people while intoxicated.

Stephen Christopher Pope, 32, of the 4300 block of Ridge Road, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He was held on $2,000 bond, which he paid Tuesday, and was released.

According to the statement of probable cause, Pope argued with a woman while intoxicated and grabbed her by the neck while trying to pull her through a doorway and she fell while trying to get away, which caused cuts and bruises to her legs and ankles.

Another man arrived on the scene to assist the woman and Pope punched him in the face, according to the statement. The woman attempted to stop Pope from assaulting the man, but was knocked to the ground. The man and woman then left the scene and called police, according to the statement.

When asked by police, Pope said he did not believe he had assaulted the woman. He said he did swing at the man, but did not believe that the blow struck him, according to the statement.

Pope did not respond to a call for comment as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 11.

