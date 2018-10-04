Convicted carjacker in Eldersburg incident sentenced to 15 years

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 15 years jail time Thursday, Oct. 4, following a conviction of carjacking in Eldersburg.
Clifton Pope, 46, was convicted of carjacking, felony theft and related charges on Sept. 11 by a jury in the Carroll County Circuit Court.
Judge Michael Galloway also imposed a five-year sentence for felony theft, to be served concurrently. Following his release, Pope will serve five years of supervised probation.
The charges stem from an Aug. 29 incident in which Pope stole items from the Eldersburg Walmart. He was confronted by an employee and an associate fled, leaving him stranded. He approached a teenage victim and witness and forcibly carjacked them, but the two were able to prevent him from leaving the area in the vehicle. He fled on foot.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended him shortly after, according to the statement of charges.
According to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, Deputy State’s Attorney Edward J. Coyne sought a 20-year sentence for the charge of carjacking as the cases’s prosecutor.
Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, was quoted as saying, “violent offenses such as the carjacking in this case require serious and appropriate sentences to keep the public safe.”
He thanked detective Ashley Owens and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.