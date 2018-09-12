Baltimore man convicted in Eldersburg carjacking

A Baltimore man was found guilty of carjacking and other charges by a Carroll County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday.

Clifton Pope, 46, underwent a two-day trial before Judge Michael Galloway after being accused of forcibly carjacking a teenager during an Aug. 29, 2017, incident in Eldersburg.

He was found guilty of one count each of carjacking, robbery/attempted robbery, second-degree assault, theft between $1,000 and $10,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

A date for sentencing had not yet been set as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Unarmed carjacking is a felony offense with a maximum sentence of 30 years incarceration according to Maryland sentencing guidelines.

According to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, Pope stole items from Walmart at 6400 Ridge Road, but was then abandoned by another individual when a store employee confronted him about the theft.

Now stranded, he approached two individuals in the 1800 block of Fallstaff Court and forcibly took possession of a teenage girl’s Honda Pilot.

The two were able to prevent him from leaving the scene in the vehicle. Unable to drive away, he fled and was subsequently apprehended by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo gives special thanks to Detective Ashley Owens and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for their successful investigation and to Deputy State’s Attorney Edward J. Coyne, who prosecuted the case.

CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Taneytown Police Department released their entry into the viral police lip sync video challenge that has public safety personnel across the United States showing off their moves. (Video courtesy Taneytown Police Dept. Facebook) CAPTION Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14. Police are investigating an armed robber at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Westminster on Thursday, June 14. CAPTION Robert Schech Sr. was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire in Hampstead. Robert Schech Sr. was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire in Hampstead. CAPTION Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Stansfield found Robert C. Schech Sr., of Hampstead, not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire. Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Stansfield found Robert C. Schech Sr., of Hampstead, not guilty of all charges related to the death of his wife in a November 2016 fire. CAPTION Testimony concluded Thursday, May 10 and the court will hear closing arguments tomorrow morning. Testimony concluded Thursday, May 10 and the court will hear closing arguments tomorrow morning.

catalina.righter@carrollcountytimes.com

443-974-5583

twitter.com/Cat Righter