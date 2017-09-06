Westminster Municipal Pool Pooch Party postponed due to rain

The Westminster Municipal Pool Pooch Party has been postponed to Thursday after Wednesday’s rainy weather.

The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westminster pool. There is no admission fee for the dogs or owners, though donations will be accepted for the Reach Out Rescue and Resources group, according to the Facebook event.

There will be goodie bags for the first 100 dogs. Participating pets will need proof of current rabies tag and also a collar or harness. No humans will be allowed in the pool, and any dogs demonstrating aggressive behavior will not be allowed to participate.

