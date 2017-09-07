Furry swimmers party at the pool in Westminster

The Westminster Municipal Pool opened its gates to some naked and hairy clientele on Thursday evening.

Labradors romped through the kiddie pool while terriers chased each other across the lawn at the annual Pooch Pool Party. Held each year after the pool has closed for the season, the event invites dogs to take advantage of the facilities at no charge while asking their owners to donate money to a local shelter.

The event is hosted by the City of Westminster Department of Recreation and Parks. The original Wednesday date for the event was rained out, but the weather stayed clear Thursday night.

“Dogs just absolutely love this,” said Bonnie Hood, program coordinator for Recreation and Parks who worked at the event for her second year. “They have a blast.”

Last year, the event drew more than 100 dogs and Hood expected this year’s event to attract a similar number.

Kaitlynn Metille, of Westminster, attended the event for the second time with her family and their Labrador, Kenzie. She said the first year they were hoping to teach her how to swim. Filled with enthusiasm, Kenzie jumped right into the pool where she “sank like a rock” before coming up, according to Metille’s grandmother, Karen. This year, Kenzie stuck to the shallow kiddie pool, where she had fun socializing with other dogs.

One pooch who braved the big pool was Pegasus, a petite bichon-mix, who completed laps while her owner, William Knox, of Westminster, supervised.

This was his first time bringing Pegasus to the event, though he said she is a confident swimmer. “If I could go in there with her, she could do the whole width of the pool,” he said.

“This is one of the easier and more fun events to plan of the year,” said Heather Mullendore, assistant director of Recreation and Parks. Preparation included choosing a rescue organization to benefit, securing local vendors for the event and shutting off the chemicals in the pool so it is not toxic for the dogs, who tend to drink the water as much as they swim in it.

This year, a new fundraising initiative, the cutest dog contest, was added. More than 30 dog owners submitted photos of their pets, which were then narrowed down to 10 finalists and pasted on collection jars at the event. Party guests could vote for the cutest dog by donating money.

Proceeds benefited the Westminster-based Reach Out Rescue and Resources Inc., a volunteer network of foster homes that mainly works with dogs and cats from high-kill shelters.

Janae James, who manned a table for the rescue, said she hoped the pool party could raise awareness about the organization so Carroll countians might consider them when adopting a pet. She said the organization rescued about 200 dogs and countless cats last year. More information is available at www.reachoutrescue.org.

Mullendore said she hoped the event would bring attention to the rescue and said one community member had accidentally called Recreation and Parks looking for the rescue, which she took as a good sign.

“The overall vibe of [the pool party] is very easygoing,” she said. “It’s a great final hoorah to end the season.”

