Seats still available for Carroll County Farm Museum’s Pony Tea

The Carroll County Farm Museum will host a pony-themed tea Saturday, Sept. 30. The tea will begin at 2 p.m.

According to Farm Museum manager Joanne Weant, local children’s book author Lois Szymanski will discuss Chincoteague ponies and their wetlands using fun facts, colorful slides, and inspirational stories. Chincoteague Pony and horse trainer Summer Barrick will also be on hand for a meet-and-greet.

Pre-reservation required by Sept.15. $20 per person. For more information, contact the Carroll County Farm Museum at 800-654-4645 or visit www.carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org

