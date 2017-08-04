Upperco family cycles for cancer care

While most of us hope to spend our weekends relaxing, Michael Sonnenfeld, of Upperco, will spend his traveling to Massachusetts and pushing his body through two days and more than 130 miles of cycling.

The reason for this monumental exertion is the 2017 Pan-Mass Challenge, a bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and its fundraising arm, the Jimmy Fund.

This cause is important to Sonnenfeld, a two-time cancer survivor whose skin cancer was caught and removed before it could metastasize.

“I am riding and requesting funds to help make sure that others are able to get the kind of early diagnosis and treatment that has saved my life,” he wrote on his fundraising page.

As of press time, Sonnenfeld was within a few hundred dollars of reaching his $10,000 goal. To donate to Sonnenfeld, visit profile.pmc.org/MS0196.

This will be Sonnenfeld’s 15th ride in the PMC. But this year for the first time, he will be joined by all three of his adult children, Ada, Ham and Arthur.

The group will navigate a two-day, 163-mile course from Wellesley to Provincetown.

“We've been training hard; nothing propels you to push further than being beaten up a hill by your father, who's over twice your age and has cancer to boot,” Ada Sonnenfeld, also of Upperco, who is riding in the PMC for the second time, wrote on her fundraising page for the event.

Since its founding in 1980, the PMC has become the largest source of income for the Jimmy Fund. This year, the event organizers set a fundraising goal of $48 million, and they expect more than 6,200 participants.

The PMC donates 100 percent of funds raised by cyclists to the Jimmy Fund, according to their website.

“Dana-Farber provides a wonderful combination of leading research into cancer and treatment, talented and experienced professionals that are dedicated to their mission and an amazing focus on the patient and his or her well being... well worth supporting,” Micheal Sonnefeld wrote.

To track the riders on their course or to donate, visit www.pmc.org.

