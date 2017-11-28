Pleasant Valley house fire damage estimated at $250,000

A house fire that occurred Friday in the 300 block of Pleasant Valley Road resulted in an estimated $250,000 of damage, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The firefighter previously reported to have sustained minor injuries in the blaze was treated and released from Carroll Hospital.

Approximately $200,000 of the damage occurred to the structure and $50,000 to the contents of the single-family home. The occupants were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting.

The fire originated at the exterior front deck of the house and spread into the attic, according to the report. The sprinkler system was overwhelmed and not able to activate until later into the incident, according to the statement.

CAPTION Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) Homes' new tech will gather data and provide more efficient client monitoring. (Michel Elben/Carroll County Times) CAPTION A look at the floats of the Westminster holiday parade. A look at the floats of the Westminster holiday parade. CAPTION The 2017 train garden will be viewable at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department through December. The 2017 train garden will be viewable at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department through December. CAPTION Caring and Sharing Ministries of Northwest Carroll County, Inc., an organization made of a number of different churches across multiple denominations, puts on a Thanksgiving meal for those in need. Caring and Sharing Ministries of Northwest Carroll County, Inc., an organization made of a number of different churches across multiple denominations, puts on a Thanksgiving meal for those in need. CAPTION McDaniel College prepares its inaugural holiday light show for the community. McDaniel College prepares its inaugural holiday light show for the community.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter