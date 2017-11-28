Pleasant Valley house fire damage estimated at $250,000

A house fire that occurred Friday in the 300 block of Pleasant Valley Road resulted in an estimated $250,000 of damage, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The firefighter previously reported to have sustained minor injuries in the blaze was treated and released from Carroll Hospital.
Approximately $200,000 of the damage occurred to the structure and $50,000 to the contents of the single-family home. The occupants were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting.
The fire originated at the exterior front deck of the house and spread into the attic, according to the report. The sprinkler system was overwhelmed and not able to activate until later into the incident, according to the statement.
