Firefighter injured in blaze at house on Pleasant Valley Road

Firefighters responded to a serious house fire on Pleasant Valley Road around noon Friday. One firefighter was transported to Carroll Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, officials said. No civilian injuries were reported.

The Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company was the first to arrive on scene at a single-family home in the 300 block of Pleasant Valley Road, just off Md. 97, on Friday. Responders saw fire through the roof of the home and called for a rapid intervention team, according to Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company spokesman Charles Simpson. Two residents of the home had evacuated safely with no injuries.

Because they feared potential collapse of the roof and ceiling, firefighters initially went after the flames from the exterior of the structure, Simpson said.

“The biggest problem they had was that most of the fire was in the attic of the house,” he said. “Most of the roof has been destroyed and is gone.”

The blaze was brought under control at approximately 1 p.m. and responders continued “mop-up” operations until approximately 4 p.m.

There was no information about the injured firefighter’s condition as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to Simpson.

Pleasant Valley Fire Chief Forrest Shaw directed the operation which included about 30 firefighters from Pleasant Valley, Westminster, Littlestown, Taneytown, New Windsor and Reese.

Simpson said there was no information yet regarding the cause of the fire. The incident is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter