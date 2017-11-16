Potential sale of historic New Windsor church to masonry contractor raises concerns

The historic Pipe Creek “Brick” United Methodist Church in New Windsor has been for sale without a buyer for years. Now a buyer, a masonry contractor, has stepped up but some in the community are upset that the property will no longer be used for worship.

In 2006, Pipe Creek faced a challenge familiar to many small, rural churches across the country. Its population had all but aged and moved away and the trustees made the decision to close the doors of the nearly 180-year-old worship hall.

The ownership of the property was transferred to the trustees of another small Methodist church in the county, St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor. They originally intended to use the property for special services and to give their small church some breathing room, according to previous Times reporting at the time of the closing in 2007.

But St. Paul’s was not immune to the difficulties of a rural church, and they decided in 2012 or 2013 that they also could not support the costs of upkeep for the property, according to Don Ludke, a trustee of St. Paul. The property was placed on the market and sat vacant, awaiting a buyer.

Ludke said his church made efforts to find another use for Pipe Creek before making the difficult decision to sell the property. But the financial cost for St. Paul was too great. Their own facility is aging and badly in need of renovations that will make it handicapped accessible, he said.

“At the time we had high hopes and big plans,” he said. “But as it worked out and with other plans crisscrossing, it became more of a liability than an asset.”

Stanley D. Groves & Sons, a Westminster-based masonry contractor, stepped in and showed interest in purchasing the property for approximately $150,000. According to Kelly Shaffer, Groves’ attorney, he plans to settle on the property by the end of the year.

“Mr. Groves currently rents space for his business. The purchase of this property provides an exciting opportunity to invest further in Carroll County and contribute to the economic development of the county by allowing him to continue his family-run and operated business in our county,” Shaffer said.

His plans to convert it into a contractor’s equipment storage yard, for which he needed approval from the Carroll County Board of Zoning Appeals.

In a hearing on Oct. 24 of this year, the BZA voted to allow this conditional use of the property, which is zoned agricultural.

“Properties with an industrial zoning designation are often suited to larger businesses, but the prices of such land are often cost prohibitive for smaller businesses,” Shaffer said. “The intent is not to expand the current business, but it is seen as a business advantage to own the land for the business, rather than to rent.”

The decision did not go uncontested.

Laura Becraft, a former member of the Pipe Creek church, plans to be buried in the cemetery adjacent to Pipe Creek where her mother is also buried. She chose the spot because of its historical significance and the peace of the location. She testified against the conditional use of the property at the Oct. 24 hearing.

“It just seemed so right at the time,” she said of her decision to be buried in the Pipe Creek cemetery. “I would have never asked my family if this was the place they wanted to be laid to rest if I knew it was going to be next to a cement mixer.”

She was not happy when the BZA ruled in favor of the conditional use. The original deed to the church, she said, stipulates that the property must continue in perpetuity “for the sole purpose of worshipping God.”

Enforcing this is not the job of the BZA, said Timothy Dixon, assistant county attorney with the Board of Zoning Appeals.

“The BZA deals with the land use. They don’t deal with interpreting what’s in deeds.That’s what a court does — courts enforce what is in contracts,” Dixon said.

He said it would be difficult for an outside party such as Becraft to hold an owner of a property to a provision of a deed.

Becraft said she also believes that the deed for the church was not properly entered into the record during the variance hearing. She said there are two separate deeds for the property, one for the church and one for the social hall. According to Becraft, as well as Robert Brundige, who testified at the trial, only the deed for the social hall was submitted in the application for variance.

The deed for the church, they said, was located in Frederick County because the church was built before the formation of Carroll County.

According to Dixon, any person could have entered the deed into the record during the BZA hearing, but no one did. The BZA made its decision based on the evidence available in the record, he said.

Becraft claims she was never given the chance to enter the deed during the hearing.

Ludke, who testified on behalf of St. Paul’s sale at the hearing, says he feels like he is on a tightrope regarding the church and the cemetery. The cemetery was dedicated in 1893 and contains generations of local families — including five generations of Ludke’s own family. It rests on a separate piece of land, owned by Brick Church Cemetery Corp., that was not put up for sale along with the church and social hall.

Currently, Ludke is the sole trustee of the cemetery. It has been up to him alone to maintain it and deal with all business related to it for years, he said.

“If somebody had said [anything] five years ago … maybe something could have been done,” he said.

“It’s difficult and I understand [St. Paul’s] position,” Becraft said. “They do need to update things for the church. But you know, there’s other ways. … It’s like they shut the doors and never looked back.”

The zoning decision has left her family wondering if they should look for another place to be buried and pay to have her mother exhumed and moved.

“If you have a plot in a cemetery and you are still living, do you have any rights?” she questioned. “When you’re laid to rest, you’re laid to rest in perpetuity. And this is not restful.”

Said Shaffer: “Mr. Groves is sensitive to, and respectful of, the emotions that were expressed at the Board of Zoning Appeals Hearing. Had an interested buyer come forward to purchase the land and continue using it as a church, Mr. Groves would likely not be in the position [of contract purchaser] that he is today. Fortunately, after years of searching for a purchaser and maintaining a vacant property, the church was able to secure a contract with Mr. Groves for the sale of the property.”

Ludke said he never imagined that Pipe Creek would be sold to anyone other than another church group.

“Its hurtful for my heart to see what’s happening there,” he said. “We tried to speak against it, but it turns out that we had emotional arguments rather than legal arguments.”