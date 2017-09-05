Eldersburg woman arrested after allegedly resisting arrest assaulting a police officer

An Eldersburg woman was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after she was allegedly belligerent following an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Julie Painter, 51, of the 5700 block of Carroll Road, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest. She was released on her own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, an officer of the Maryland State Police observed a car driving erratically and conducted a traffic stop. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle and observed the driver, identified as Painter, to have glassy eyes and slurred speech.

Painter refused multiple times to perform standardized field sobriety tests and refused to step out of her vehicle. When the officer arrested Painter for driving under the influence of alcohol, she attempted to break free and began verbally berating the officer. The officer then placed her in handcuffs, according ot the statement.

While being transported to Carroll County Central Booking, Painter unbuckled her seat belt and expressed intention to get out of the vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle in order to refasten the belt and painter kicked a light in the vehicle, breaking it, before kicking the officer in the leg. The officer placed Painter’s legs in a violent prisoner restraining device, according to the statement.

No phone number was listed to contact Painter. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 3.

