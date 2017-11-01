Carroll Hospital Pink Fling rasies $65,000 for breast center

The 2017 Carroll Hospital Pink Fling raised more than $65,000 for the hospital’s Center for Breast Health.
Held on Oct. 21 at Martin’s Westminster, the fundraiser brought together around 250 cancer survivors, family members and speakers to enjoy brunch and stories from local cancer survivors.
The event was chaired by Dr. Darlene Gabeau, director of radiation oncology at Carroll Hospital and Dr. Dona Hobart, the medical director of the Center for Breast Health. Proceeds also went toward the hospital’s Embrace Fund.
