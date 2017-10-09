Pink Fling celebrates survivors while educating public

Each year Carroll Hospital’s Pink Fling celebrates and honors survivors and those who have battled breast cancer with an evening of food, speakers and fundraising for the Center for Breast Health.

This year the event, held Saturday, Oct. 21 at Martin’s Westminster, will bring together survivors and healthcare practitioners for an evening of education and inspiration.

During the event, breast cancer survivor Tiffany Henning will present the keynote speech, talking about her experience of being diagnosed with the disease in her 20s. In addition, Director of Radiation Oncology Darlene Gabeau and William Kahlert of the regional cancer center will be giving educational presentations. According to Dona Hobart, co-chair of the event, each year she is floored by the power of the inspirational speaker.

“The education is great and very important, but the inspirational speaker is something special,” Hobart said. “Every year, I don’t think it can get better and every year it does.”

According to Heather Akers, manager of special events and promotions for Carroll Hospital, the Pink Fling has grown over the past 11 years to become the signature fundraiser for the Center for Breast Health. This year, she said, they anticipate raising about $60,000 for net proceeds, a $10,000 increase from last year. Akers said the increase is coming largely from an increase in sponsors.

One of the main fundraising aspects of the dinner is the silent auction, during which items like homemade wreaths, Disney tickets and pink elephant grab bags are auctioned off. According to Hobart, money raised from the silent auction will go to support the hospital’s Embrace fund, a program that supports survivors, including programs like diet and exercise programs and an overnight retreat at Bon Secours in Marriottsville.

Hobart said the event is a great opportunity to get out, wear pink and have fun with shopping and food while still growing as a person and helping make a difference. The Center for Breast Health opened four years ago, and Akers said it continues to provide a vital service for the community.

“Prior to having this center, people had to go into the city for these kinds of services,” Akers said. “Having the services locally changes their quality of life during the experience.”

According to Hobart, while the hospital does its best to make the event a special occasion each year, it’s the community that truly makes it special.

“I practiced elsewhere for 20 years, and the level of community support is definitely a quantum leap above here,” Hobart said. “I actually get rejuvenated myself every year at the Pink Fling seeing that support.”

If You Go

What: Pink Fling

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where: Martin’s Westminster, 505 Jermor Lane, Westminster

Cost: $55 per person

For more information: Visit www.carrollhospitalcenter.org/pink-fling

