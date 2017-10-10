Quantum Internet and Telephone awarded Business Philanthropist of the Year

Quantum Internet and Telephone, of Manchester, will be recognized for the company’s giving spirit and honored with the Community Foundation of Carroll County’s Business Philanthropist of the Year award Wednesday, Oct. 18. Nonprofit, individual, youth, and family award-winners will also be recognized at the event.

“We’re so excited. We had no idea we would be recognized,” general manager Johanna Brown said.

“We wouldn’t survive without local support so it’s important for us to give back,” added Bill Brown, Johanna’s husband and chairman of the board.

Their son, CEO and president Kevin Brown, said giving is “just something we do.”

“We’d prefer to stay under the radar and not brag about it but it’s nice to feel appreciated,” Kevin Brown said. “We encourage more people to give their money and time.”

The family supports Special Olympics of Carroll County, Cops on the Rooftops, Shop with a Cop, the Rape Crisis Intervention Service, ARC of Carroll County, Westminster Fallfest, The Shepherd’s Staff, Carroll Arts Council, Carroll Hospice, the North East Social Action Program, Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Catherine’s Cause, North Carroll Community Expo, Hampstead Farmers Market, Y of Central Maryland, Northeast Rabbits, Humane Society of Carroll County, and Charlotte’s Quest.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Kevin, Johanna and Bill Brown, whose business, Quantum Internet and Telephone Service, has been recognized by the Community Foundation of Carroll County as a 2017 Philanthropist of the Year. Kevin, Johanna and Bill Brown, whose business, Quantum Internet and Telephone Service, has been recognized by the Community Foundation of Carroll County as a 2017 Philanthropist of the Year. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

The Arc Carroll County executive director Don Rowe nominated Quantum for the award.

“It’s a well-deserved award. They’re a great organization,” Rowe said. “When you look at the types of things and how many things they support, it sends a message that they care about nonprofits and the people in the community.”

Westminster Chief of Police Jeff Spaulding said “civic leadership and philanthropy, such as that demonstrated by the Browns, is key to a successful and thriving community.”

“They’ve been great supporters of local law enforcement and charitable events,” Spaulding said.

Kevin Brown said the family wanted to do what they could to get people connected. Quantum has seen rapid growth since its establishment in 1995 and is currently one of the region’s largest independent Internet and telephone service providers.They serve both commercial and residential customers by providing high-speed Internet and data services including DSL, T-1, T-3 and fiber circuits, as well as web hosting and co-location services.

In addition to internet access, Quantum also offers residential and business telephone service that provides a large local calling area, low long distance rates, and unlimited local and "in-network" calling, all for one flat rate. Most recently, Quantum began offering Managed Voice and fiber-optic internet service for businesses. Managed Voice is a next-generation, scalable phone system hosted within Quantum's data center. It enables businesses to obtain a modern phone system with little up-front cost.

Later this year, Quantum will expand again, beginning first with its Westminster network, which will be enlarged for the third time to accommodate increased demand for its services.

If you go

Carroll County Philanthropists of the Year

When: 7 a.m., Wednesday, Oct.18

Where: Martin's Westminster, 505 Jermor Lane, Westminster

Cost: $60

For tickets, contact Jacie Mathias Jones at the Community Foundation of Carroll County, at 410-876-5505 ext. 102

